Monday, July 25, 2022

Five of family killed, four injured in road accident in Karnataka’s Koppal

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the victims.

By: Express News Service | Bangalore |
Updated: July 25, 2022 10:13:16 am
Bangalore road accident, Karnataka road accident, Bangalore latest news, Bengaluru latest news, Indian ExpressAs soon as they arrived near Bhanapur village, their SUV was hit by an unknown vehicle at around 10.20 pm. (file)

Five members of a family were killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Karnataka’s Koppal district Saturday night when they were returning after attending a birthday party, said the police Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Devar Koppad, 62, Girijamma, 45, Shantamma, 32, Parvathamma, 32, and Kasturi, 22. Bhoomika, 5, Puttaraj, 7, Pallavai, 28, and Harshavardhan, 35, the driver of the Scorpio they were travelling in, were injured in the accident. All of them are residents of a village in the Koppal district.

Parvathamma, who had lost her husband Bheerappa last year, was the only parent of Bhoomika, Puttaraj, and Basavaraj, who escaped unhurt.

As soon as they arrived near Bhanapur village, their SUV was hit by an unknown vehicle at around 10.20 pm.

Koppal SP Arunangshu Giri said that they are collecting the details of the vehicle which was involved in the accident. “Prima facie, it looks like a lorry has hit the Scorpio vehicle leading to an accident. We have found a spare part of the other vehicle. We are checking with toll gate personnel and night duty police.”

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Koppal. Hospital sources said that the condition of two of the injured is critical. Woman and Child Development Minister Halappa Basappa Achar, who represents the Yelburga Assembly constituency, also visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the victims.

The Kukanoor police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.

