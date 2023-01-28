Five jail inmates booked for assaulting prisoner who wished to plead guilty in 2013 Bengaluru BJP office blast case

The authorities of Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara filed a complaint against five prisoners on January 25 after they allegedly assaulted a fellow undertrial prisoner on December 16. The victim had chosen to plead guilty in a case of bomb blast that occurred near the BJP office in Bengaluru on April 17, 2013.

All the accused are facing trials in the blast case, the FIR against them mentioned. It also added that the case of assault was filed with the Parappana Agrahara police by Jail Superintendent Mallikarjun B.

Mallikarjun alleged that undertrial prisoner Syed Ali — an accused in the blast case — was beaten up by Kichan Buhari, a key accused from Coimbatore in the blast case, and four of his associates — Zulfikar Ali, Shihabuddin, Ahmed Bava, Bilal Ahmed Kyuta — after Syed reportedly decided to plead guilty in the blast case.

The superintendent said the matter was not reported earlier to the prison authorities. Syed was supposed to plead guilty in the blast case along with another accused and had filed an application in the court, said police sources.

In the court proceedings in the case this month, Buhari’s family alleged that he has been kept in solitary confinement. On January 10 the trial court was informed by an advocate of Syed that there is a dispute between the other accused in the case and him due to his move to file an application under Section 229 of the Criminal Procedure Code to plead guilty.

Syed’s advocate had requested the court to shift his client to another prison cell. A second accused, who too sought to plead guilty, is reportedly ill.

As many as 25 persons linked to the proscribed Al Ummah group in Tamil Nadu and its affiliates are accused in the April 17, 2013 bomb blast near the BJP office in Malleswaram in north Bengaluru. No casualties were reported in the blast that took place ahead of the 2013 polls when the BJP was in power in Karnataka.

The accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy and other offenses under the Indian Penal Code under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.