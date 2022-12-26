Five detained over trader’s murder in Mangaluru, prohibitory orders issued

The Karnataka Police have detained five people in connection with the murder of a Muslim trader in the communally sensitive Mangaluru city Saturday night.

Abdul Jaleel, 43, a resident of Mangaluru, was hacked to death near his fancy store by unidentified men. The investigation in the case was underway, a police officer told The Indian Express, confirming the detentions.

Meanwhile, tension continues to prevail in parts of Mangaluru and the police have issued prohibitory orders under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Prohibitory orders have been issued in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits of Mangaluru since these are communally sensitive regions and to avoid any disruption in law and order. The orders will remain in place till December 27 and we will review the situation later.”

People in large numbers gathered before Jaleel’s house and demanded justice. They gheraoed Shashi Kumar and demanded an impartial probe. Jaleel’s body was laid to rest at the burial grounds near Kulur.

Several political leaders, including Congress state chief DK Shivakumar, condemned the incident. Shivakumar said, “It was the result of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s reaction to a statement supporting moral policing. He was referring to Bommai’s statement which he made in 2021 over moral policing cases in the coastal region. Bommai had said, “Action and reaction are bound to happen when there is no morality in society.”

Reacting to Shivakumar, Bommai said, “There is no question of ‘action-reaction’ when someone commits a crime. The objective of the case fades if the case is diverted. The police officials have continued the probe and have already got some evidence in the case. They will bring the truth to light.”

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla, in a statement, said it appears that the criminals have no fear of the law. “People in this region are living in fear. There is no point in people getting divided on the basis of religion. The public should not pay any heed to rumours,” he said.