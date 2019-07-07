Five Bengaluru MLAs hint at lack of development in city as reason for quitting

Among the 13 legislators of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition who have tendered their resignation, five MLAs are from Bengaluru even as the political drama shifted to Mumbai on Sunday. Ten dissident MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine are staying at Mumbai’s Sofitel Hotel.

With Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar stating that he would be back only on Tuesday, Congress and JD(S) held hectic meetings to tide over the crisis.

Congress’ Ramalinga Reddy (MLA from BTM Layout Assembly), ST Somashekhar (MLA from Yeswanthpur), Byrathi Basavaraj of KR Pura, K Gopalaiah of Mahalaxmi layout and Munirathna from Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency are the Bengaluru legislators who have resigned from the Assembly.

According to reports, one of the MLAs, Munirathna, stated that the Congress-JD(S) government was not ready to fund the development projects in the city and was neglecting their constituencies.

“The reason for my resignation is that I am not able to work for my constituency for the last one year because the present coalition government has not given any funds for the various developmental projects in my constituency and also not consulted before preparing the detailed project report for the proposed elevated corridor project,” he said.

Ramalinga Reddy, a seven-time Congress MLA and four-time minister, expressed his disappointment with the functioning of the state Congress after he was sidelined in the coalition government.

Following his resignation, the former state home minister and transport minister said, “I’ve been with the Congress party since my student days, it pains me to leave the party. I have no issues with the Congress high command.”

Reddy’s daughter Sowmya, Congress MLA from the neighbouring Jayanagar constituency, is also expected to follow suit. However, Reddy said the decision to quit rests upon her. He is not among those who have left for Mumbai.

Munirathna, a two-time Congress MLA and former BBMP corporator, was among those who were vocal on the reasons for the resignation. “The main reason for the resignation by five MLA’s from Bengaluru is the lack of coordination by the state government and neglecting the MLAs from the city and development projects,” he added.

Munirathna, who was involved in a controversy involving fake voter IDs found during the last assembly elections, said the party had neglected Ramalinga Reddy. “Reddy is the person responsible for the growth of the Congress party in Bengaluru. But the party has neglected him and not given him a ministerial berth in the present government and has made him resign,” he said.