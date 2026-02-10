For the first time, Nandi Hills will shut its gates to all visitors on Valentine’s Day

Special Officer for Nandi Hills, said the main gate would remain closed, and visitors attempting to enter would be turned away. (File photo)

The district administration in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur on Monday issued an order banning visitors from entering Nandi Hills ahead of February 14, citing crowd management and public safety concerns.

G Prabhu, Deputy Commissioner, Chikkaballapur, issued an order imposing a complete ban on visitor entry to Nandi Hills between 6 am and 6 pm, a period that usually sees higher footfall on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh, Special Officer for Nandi Hills, said the main gate would remain closed, and visitors attempting to enter would be turned away.

This marks the first time Nandi Hills has been closed specifically on Valentine’s Day, though similar restrictions have been enforced during New Year celebrations to manage large crowds.