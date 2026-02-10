For the first time, Nandi Hills will shut its gates to all visitors on Valentine’s Day

Officials said the decision to shut Nandi Hills was taken to prevent overcrowding and potential law-and-order issues on a day that traditionally attracts large numbers of young visitors and couples.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 10, 2026 12:02 PM IST
karnataka nandi hillsSpecial Officer for Nandi Hills, said the main gate would remain closed, and visitors attempting to enter would be turned away. (File photo)
The district administration in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur on Monday issued an order banning visitors from entering Nandi Hills ahead of February 14, citing crowd management and public safety concerns.

G Prabhu, Deputy Commissioner, Chikkaballapur, issued an order imposing a complete ban on visitor entry to Nandi Hills between 6 am and 6 pm, a period that usually sees higher footfall on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh, Special Officer for Nandi Hills, said the main gate would remain closed, and visitors attempting to enter would be turned away.

This marks the first time Nandi Hills has been closed specifically on Valentine’s Day, though similar restrictions have been enforced during New Year celebrations to manage large crowds.

According to officials, the decision was made to prevent overcrowding and potential law-and-order issues on a day that traditionally attracts large numbers of young visitors and couples. “Increased vehicle movement and unruly behaviour can harm the flora and fauna in the region. We have seen this in the past and do not want to take that risk again,” an official said.

Located around 70 km from Bengaluru, Nandi Hills has seen steadily rising visitor numbers due to its cool climate and scenic views. Officials said the hill station attracts around 3,000 to 4,000 visitors on weekdays, while weekend footfall often exceeds 10,000. Long weekends and festival days place additional strain on security and crowd-control arrangements.

