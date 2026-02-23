‘Give us chance’: First-time Congress MLAs petition high command for Karnataka Cabinet berth

While the Siddaramaiah camp is confident that the CM will complete his second five-year term, D K Shivakumar’s supporters are awaiting a change of guard, citing a purported ‘power-sharing agreement’ between the CM and the deputy CM.

While clarity is yet to emerge on a possible Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, first-time Congress MLAs are learnt to have petitioned the party high command to accommodate a few of them as ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet.

A letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, was leaked to the media on Monday. All the 31 first-time MLAs of the Congress, including the likes of CM Siddaramaiah’s legal advisor A S Ponnanna, and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar loyalist Iqbal Hussain, are signatories in the letter.

The representation came at a time when the Congress high command was yet to clear the Cabinet reshuffle owing to prevailing confusion over a possible change of guard in the state. While the Siddaramaiah camp is confident that the CM will complete his second five-year term, Shivakumar’s supporters are awaiting a change of guard, citing a purported ‘power-sharing agreement’ between the CM and the deputy CM.