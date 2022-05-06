First stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to be opened in July, says MP

The stretch of the expressway linking Bengaluru and Mysuru Expressway is expected to be thrown open to the public in July, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said.

“The 56 km stretch from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta will be launched in July and the following stretch from Nidaghatta to Mysuru will be completed by Dasara and launched by PM Modi,” Simha added.

According to MP, all major work, including the 4.5-km-long flyover after Rajarajeshwari Medical College and the 8-km-long Bidadi bypass, are at the stage of completion. The first toll gate will come up at Kaniminike for motorists travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru. 11 toll booths will be operational for smooth flow of traffic.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project is estimated to cost Rs 8,066 crore. As per NHAI’s plans, the expressway will comprise six lanes (three on each side) for carriageway and four lanes for service roads (double-laned) along the entire path.

Once completed, the expressway is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to around 90 minutes — a distance which now takes three hours to cover.

The stretch will include nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges, 28 vehicular underpasses, 13 light vehicle underpasses, 13 pedestrian underpasses, eight vehicular overpasses, four rail overbridges, and two rest areas, NHAI’s plan reads.

The six bypasses at Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, and Srirangapatna were expected to be completed by January 2022. Out of these, the bypass linking Ramanagara and Channapatna will be the longest, covering a distance of 22.35 km.