First phase of revived 117-km Bengaluru Business Corridor project to be completed by mid-2027: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar said the Bengaluru Business Corridor project is being implemented without a budgetary allocation and on the basis of a loan from Hudco. (File photo)

The first phase of an ambitious Rs 26,000 crore Bengaluru Business Corridor project, which has been revived by the Congress government in Karnataka, will reach completion in about 18 months’ time, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said.

The 117-km business corridor project, formerly known as the Peripheral Ring Road project, has been touted as a solution for the perennial traffic problems seen on the periphery of the city. Speaking after reviewing the project’s implementation this week, Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, said its first phase would be completed by mid-2027.

“I had a review meeting on the Business Corridor project with BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority) officials. I gave away cheques, certificates and TDRs (Transferable Development Rights) to land owners. As many as 650 land owners have consented to give their land and we have given compensation to 400 land owners till now,” he said on Thursday.