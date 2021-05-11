First Oxygen Express for Karnataka reaches Bengaluru

The Oxygen Express reached the city at 9.30 am carrying six containers, with 20 tonnes of oxygen each.

The first Oxygen Express for Karnataka arrived at Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), Whitefield in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Oxygen Express reached the city at 9.30 am carrying six containers, with 20 tonnes of oxygen each.

According to South Western Railway, the oxygen express carrying six cryogenic containers with medical oxygen weighing 120 tonnes departed from Jharkhand on Monday. According to railway officials, the containers were given a ‘Green Corridor’ so as to transport oxygen to Karnataka at the earliest. The containers have travelled more than 1800 km.

First, #OxygenExpress for #Karnataka arrived at Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), Whitefield in #Bengaluru today at 9.30 am carrying 6 containers, with 20 tonnes of oxygen each. The train left #Jamshedpur at 3am on Monday. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/L7y2SFOtnB — Darshan Devaiah B P 😷 (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 11, 2021

“A signal free ‘Green Corridor’ was created by the Railways to enable swift transport of this Oxygen Express, this train has run stoppage free, and has not had to wait for crossing/passage of another train. It traversed a distance of 1833 km with average speed of 55.66 kmph and took a time of 29 hrs 35 minutes to reach the destination. Each cryogenic container carried 20 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO). Total tonnage: 120 Tonnes,” South Western railways said in a statement

“On May 1, 2021, Govt of Karnataka had requested Indian Railways to assist in transportation of LMO. Indian Railways had stepped up their assistance immediately and responded positively to the request of the State Government. A ramp was built at Satellite Goods Terminal, Whitefield for easy loading/unloading Oxygen Trucks (for RoRo model of transport),” the statement added.

The oxygen demand in Karnataka has grown manifold after the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, which has been reporting close to 50,000 cases daily in the past few days.

Karnataka Monday reported 39,305 Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, according to the state health department.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet said, “In order to provide relief to COVID-19 patients, #OxygenExpress from Tatanagar has reached Bengaluru via Green corridor, with 6 containers of medical oxygen.”