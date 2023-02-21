scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
First G20 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss crypto assets

Seventy-two delegations will attend the first FMCBG meeting in Bengaluru which will be spread over three sessions from February 22 to 25, and will discuss issues such as financing for resilient, inclusive and sustainable 'cities of tomorrow'.

Macro-economic, monetary and banking perspectives of crypto assets will be discussed.
The first G20 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG), to be held in Bengaluru from February 22 to 25, will deliberate on crypto assets and steps required to regulate them. Addressing a media briefing, Ajay Seth, Secretary, the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, said that discussion on crypto assets was among the three seminars planned during the first meeting of FMCBG and second meeting of G20 Finance and Central Bank deputies.

The discussion during the seminar will “help in building consensus for crypto assets”, Seth said, adding that work was underway regarding regulations for cryptocurrency and other assets with assistance from various international organisations.

Macro-economic, monetary and banking perspectives of crypto assets will be discussed. “Crypto assets by nature do not recognise any boundaries. So, a broad-level consensus is required for any regulation,” he said. Other seminars will discuss issues such as digital public infrastructure and linking various digital payments.

Seth said the FMCBG will also deliberate on multilateral development banks to address various challenges such as achieving sustainable development goals, climate change and finance for projects to tackle climate change may also figure in the discussion.

Seventy-two delegations will attend the first FMCBG meeting in Bengaluru which will be spread over three sessions and will discuss issues such as financing for resilient, inclusive and sustainable ‘cities of tomorrow’, leveraging digital public infrastructure for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains. The sessions will also cover issues related to global economy, global health and international taxation.

The delegates will also visit tech-innovators and entrepreneurs at the Indian Institute of Science to learn about India’s achievements in the field of nano-technology, artificial intelligence, information technology and others, Seth said.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 17:28 IST
Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
