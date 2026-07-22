Rare First Edition Constitution replica draws visitors at Bengaluru bookstore

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In a Bengaluru bookstore, visitors can catch a glimpse of a rare replica of the first edition of the Indian Constitution, thanks to a new initiative to bring books on the Constitution to the everyday reader.
Titled “Constitution Corner”, the initiative debuted at Jakkur’s Turning Pages bookstore on July 11 and features free-to-read books and a monthly book discussion. The inaugural book discussion was on Assembling India’s Constitution by Rohit De and Ornit Shani, which documents contemporary public interest in the Indian Constitution just before and after Independence.
Vinay Kumar of the Reclaim Constitution group, which is behind the reading initiative, said, “We noticed over a period of meeting youngsters across the country that reading culture was on a decline. If they had learnt about a book, it would be through a reel or video… We thought it would be a good start building that reading culture around the Constitution.”
Kumar noted that the book collection included volumes not always readily available in bookstores and libraries. He added, “The First Edition Constitution replica is also quite hard to access. Most people do not know about it, how the First Edition had unique artwork and signatures of the members of the Constituent Assembly…”
Kumar added, “In the lead-up to monthly book reading sessions, we will try to make reels and social media posts about interesting facts in the books. We have a lot of young volunteers reading these books and coming up with content about them.”
What makes First Edition Constitution Replica unique
The collection contains approximately 25 books apart from the First Edition Constitution Replica, which features unique art not found in any other edition. True replicas of the First Edition are not easily available and have to be purchased from the Parliament library. Reclaim Constitution made a special request to obtain the replica for the reading initiative.
The bookstore’s founder, Vineetha Vijayakumar, said about 10 people visited the first event held under the initiative, which was an intensive book discussion.
“The participants really enjoyed it, and we got good feedback. The Constitution Corner has been catching attention from visitors… The Constitution replica has been attracting both children and adults who want to see what the Constitution looks like, what art went into it, etc,” she said.
Speaking about why her bookstore joined the initiative, Vijayakumar said that many people do not know the stories behind the Constitution. “A lot of great books are being written, but it is always good to have someone come and speak about it too….I thought we should have it accessible to a lot more people,” she added.
Reclaim Constitution is in talks to set up “Constitution Corners” at another major bookstore in Bengaluru as well as in Kozhikode and Kochi. It also conducts events like printing the Preamble of the Constitution using traditional methods.
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