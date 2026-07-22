Rare First Edition Constitution replica draws visitors at Bengaluru bookstore

Reclaim Constitution is in talks to set up "Constitution Corners" at another bookstore in Bengaluru as well as in Kozhikode and Kochi. (Photo by special arrangement)

In a Bengaluru bookstore, visitors can catch a glimpse of a rare replica of the first edition of the Indian Constitution, thanks to a new initiative to bring books on the Constitution to the everyday reader.

Titled “Constitution Corner”, the initiative debuted at Jakkur’s Turning Pages bookstore on July 11 and features free-to-read books and a monthly book discussion. The inaugural book discussion was on Assembling India’s Constitution by Rohit De and Ornit Shani, which documents contemporary public interest in the Indian Constitution just before and after Independence.

Vinay Kumar of the Reclaim Constitution group, which is behind the reading initiative, said, “We noticed over a period of meeting youngsters across the country that reading culture was on a decline. If they had learnt about a book, it would be through a reel or video… We thought it would be a good start building that reading culture around the Constitution.”