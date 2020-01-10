First batch of women military police begin training in Bengaluru

A total of 1700 women military police will be inducted to Corps of Military Police over a period of the next 17 years. Photo/Defence PRO Bengaluru A total of 1700 women military police will be inducted to Corps of Military Police over a period of the next 17 years. Photo/Defence PRO Bengaluru

In a first, Corps of Military Police at its Regimental Centre in Bengaluru has inducted women into its rank and file.

The women soldiers will have the same terms, conditions and duties applicable to their male counterparts, Bengaluru Defence PRO H L Guruprasad confirmed.

According to a statement released on Friday, a total of 1700 women military police will be inducted over a period of the next 17 years. “The first batch of 99 Women Military Police trainees have reported to Corps of Military Police Centre and School, Bangalore. The trainees will undergo 61 weeks of training comprising of Basic Military Training and Advanced Provost Training,” the PRO added.

Further, officials added that due diligence has been attributed while developing administrative infrastructure for women recruits. “Accommodation based on interactions with Officers Training Academy Chennai, Assam Rifles and National Cadet Corps, Officers Training Academy Gwalior where presently training of women soldiers is being imparted,” the statement added.

According to the Defence spokesperson, the Women Military Police, besides being employed on mandatory operational and peacetime duties, is also expected to be an asset for investigation of gender-specific crimes.

