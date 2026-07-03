Bengaluru daycare horror: First arrest over toddlers’ torture at IT campus

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The Bengaluru police Friday arrested one of the five caretakers booked in connection with the alleged abuse of toddlers at a daycare centre operating inside Capgemini’s Brookefield campus in the city.
Vijayalakshmi was arrested after investigators identified her as the caretaker seen in a viral video allegedly assaulting children, the police said.
The police booked Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.
The police said they have issued notices to the remaining four accused, who are yet to appear before investigators.
The case was registered on June 29 at the HAL Police Station based on a complaint filed by Tilakesh Kumar, Legal and Probation Officer with the District Child Protection Unit, after videos allegedly showing the abuse of toddlers at an on-campus daycare surfaced.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused caretakers are said to have assaulted and intimidated children, including allegedly locking crying toddlers inside washing machines to frighten them, forcing them into narrow water-filled pipes, confining them in bathroom spaces, and subjecting them to other forms of physical and mental abuse.
The daycare catered to children of Capgemini employees at its Brookefield campus. Following the allegations, the company temporarily shut the facility, stating it was cooperating with the investigation.
The police said further investigation is underway.
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