Bengaluru daycare horror: First arrest over toddlers’ torture at IT campus

The first arrest has been made in the alleged day care abuse case at a childcare centre operating inside Capgemini's Brookefield campus.

The Bengaluru police Friday arrested one of the five caretakers booked in connection with the alleged abuse of toddlers at a daycare centre operating inside Capgemini’s Brookefield campus in the city.

Vijayalakshmi was arrested after investigators identified her as the caretaker seen in a viral video allegedly assaulting children, the police said.

The police booked Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The police said they have issued notices to the remaining four accused, who are yet to appear before investigators.

Assault and intimidation

The case was registered on June 29 at the HAL Police Station based on a complaint filed by Tilakesh Kumar, Legal and Probation Officer with the District Child Protection Unit, after videos allegedly showing the abuse of toddlers at an on-campus daycare surfaced.