Eye injuries caused by firecrackers dipped since 2008 in Bengaluru, shows data

Since November 1 this year, the state-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, the only government-run eye hospital in Bengaluru, has seen one case of eye injury caused due to firecrackers. The hospital said since 2008, cases have sharply dropped.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor from the hospital recommended the government to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers.

“While regular crackers emit poisonous gases, green crackers emit water vapour but still contain chemicals like barium and potassium. Although there is a 30 per cent reduction in the amount of chemicals used in green firecrackers, they are capable of damaging the eyes,” said Dr B L Sujatha Rathod, director of Minto Hospital.

The hospital has treated 638 cases of eye injuries due to crackers since 2008.

According to the statistics shared by the hospital, in 2008 and 2009, the hospital treated 57 patients with eye injuries followed by 61 and 63 cases in 2010 and 2011. As many as 65 cases of eye injuries were recorded in 2014, which was the highest since 2008. Last year, there were 23 cases out of which three had completely lost vision.

The hospital said in the last 12 years, kids below the age of 16 accounted for over 50 per cent of the eye injuries.

Meanwhile, despite the state government only allowing green firecrackers, shops in BTM, Thavaerekere, Koramangala and JP Nagar were seen selling banned crackers.

Environment consultant Mahesh Kashyap had asked for a robust mechanism to check the sneaking of regular crackers inside packets of green crackers.

“Crackers emit smoke, be it regular or green. It affects the respiratory system of people who may already have problems. I will reiterate that the government should issue a blanket ban on the bursting of any type of crackers,” he added.