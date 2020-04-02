Fire breaks out in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar, shops in Bamboo Bazaar damaged

Several shops selling furniture at Shivajinagar’s Bamboo Bazaar were gutted. Several shops selling furniture at Shivajinagar’s Bamboo Bazaar were gutted.

A fire broke out in Bengaluru’s Bamboo Bazar area in Shivajinagar during the early hours of Thursday as the flames spread across several shops and commercial establishments in the locality.

As many as 17 fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire, according to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who inspected the spot.

“The fire broke out around 3.25 am (on Thursday). Over 13 shops are severely affected, some of which are as old as 50 years,” he said.

He added, “The devastating fire has resulted in the loss of lots of property.”

According to the police, the shops that are affected used to sell products of Burma Teak, plywood and other furniture and related items. “A godown which had stocked air-conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators have also been gutted,” the police said.

The city commissioner requested people not to crowd together and instead maintain a safe distance between each other due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though preliminary investigations indicate no loss of human life, the police are yet to ascertain the cause behind the fire.

