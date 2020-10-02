Fire breaks out at Bengaluru power plant; 15 injured

The KPTCL has not yet given an official statement about the incident and the reason behind the accident.

At least 15 employees including engineers at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru were injured in a fire accident in the wee hours of Friday. According to Bengaluru police, the incident happened due to a gas leakage at around 3.30 am on Friday. CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Northeast, said, “seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately and the fire was doused and all the injured are now taking treatment at the private hospitals. Two employees of the plant are critical and rest are out of danger.”

Meanwhile, the KPTCL has not yet given an official statement about the incident and the reason behind the accident. In a disturbing video on social media ambulances were seen ferrying injured engineers to nearby hospitals, KPTCL employees were seen walking in the hospital with burn injuries and torn clothes requesting the hospital crew for treatment.

The KPTCL plant in the Yelahanka near Puttenahalli lake area is a 350 MW gas-based power plant. V Ponnuraj, Managing Director of Karnataka Power corporation limited visited the spot and inspected the area on Friday afternoon.

