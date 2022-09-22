FIR registered against VTU vice-chancellor, registrar for dereliction of duty

Following allegations that Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Karisidappa and registrar Anand Deshpande flouted government norms by releasing funds and taking major policy decisions at the end of the VC’s tenure, an FIR was registered against them at the Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday.

Advocate D N Ramakrishna registered a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta, following which an FIR was registered under Section 7 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984 for “dereliction of duty”.

According to a circular dated September 28, 2021, issued by the Karnataka governor, vice-chancellors of universities in the state were directed not to take any major policy decisions if their tenure ends within two months.

Dr Karisidappa, who will be relieved from duty as VC on September 23, allowed the release of Rs 20 crore as the second tranche of funds for developmental works of a university in Mysuru earlier this month. In August, the university also approved Rs 86.10 crore to VTU PG centres in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Muddenahalli. The order copies of the same are available with indianexpress.com.

Former VCs of the university also claimed irregularities in the appointment process of the new vice chancellor, who is yet to be selected.