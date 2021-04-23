FIR against Bengaluru hospital for turning away Covid patient

The case has been registered naming six members of the hospital management board, and an investigation is underway.

Bengaluru police Thursday filed an FIR against a private hospital in the city for allegedly denying admission to a Covid-19 patient.

According to the police, the FIR was filed against Fortis Hospital located on Bannerghatta Road, based on a complaint filed by Bommanahalli Health Officer Dr Nagendra.

“The complaint mentioned that Utpal Sinha (77) died on the premises of the hospital after the authorities refused to admit him. He was suffering from serious breathing problems despite being a Covid-19 patient,” an officer from Puttenahalli station confirmed.

The police added that Dr Nagendra specified that the hospital had to “earmark at least 339 beds to government-referred patients but had given only 45 beds, which was a clear violation of the rules.” The death has, thereby, taken place due to medical negligence, the complaint mentioned.

The case has been registered naming six members of the hospital management board, and an investigation is underway. Earlier this week, local civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued a notice to the hospital among others for not adhering to the government order directing them to reserve 50 per cent of the total beds.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 68 deaths on Thursday as the state recorded 123 fatalities linked to the pandemic. To date, 13,885 people have succumbed to the infection while 5450 of them were from the capital city alone.