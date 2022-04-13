Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, aides booked after contractor Santosh Patil found dead

The Udupi police have booked Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa after a contractor involved in government projects was found dead in a hotel in the town Tuesday, said officials Wednesday. According to the police, the minister was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Two of the misnomer’s aides have also been mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR).

Santosh Patil, 40, who was also a BJP member, was found dead at Shambhavi Hotel in Udupi on Tuesday morning and is suspected to have died by suicide, the police said.

Patil had raised allegations against rural development minister Eshwarappa, saying that the BJP leader had been harassing him for commissions to clear the bills for contracts he had implemented for the government over a year ago. Patil had also said that Eshwarappa should be held responsible if something happened to him.

The Congress party in Karnataka has demanded the dismissal of Eshwarappa from the government headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. They have sought an abetment of suicide case against Eshwarappa and his associates and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. They have also sought the arrest of Eshwarappa.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded action against the BJP leader involved — rural development minister K S Eshwarappa — asking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to sack him.