FIR against JD(S)-linked social media pages over Shivakumar video

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The Bengaluru police Saturday registered a case against a few social media pages linked to the Janata Dal (Secular) over posting an alleged morphed video of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Sadashivanagar police station based on a complaint filed by Congress legal cell member Deepu C R. The case has been registered under Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to the FIR, on June 17, the official JD(S) and ‘Kumaraswamy for CM’ Facebook pages posted a ‘derogatory’ video stating, “Old habits start again. A trait born with someone cannot be washed away even if they are burnt.”
According to the complainant, the video uses morphed audio and false narratives to depict Shivakumar as making self-incriminating remarks.
In the complaint, Deepu mentioned that the social media handles have tried to spread fake messages and malign the image of the Congress and CM Shivakumar.
The posts came in the backdrop of a controversy over the Bidadi township project. While the Shivakumar-led Congress government is pushing for the project, the JD(S) and the BJP have intensified protests against it.
Recently, when JD(S) and BJP leaders visited the farmers who were protesting against the Bidadi township, posters were put up on the roadside targeting former chief minister and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy and his family members.
Criticising Shivakumar over the issue, Kumaraswamy said, “I thought that after becoming the CM of this state, he would quit making… posters. But it looks like the habit hasn’t gone. Is this advertising by putting up posters?”
Responding to Kumaraswamy’s criticism of Bidadi posters, Shivakumar said, “That has nothing to do with us.”
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