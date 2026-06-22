FIR against JD(S)-linked social media pages over Shivakumar video

The Bengaluru police Saturday registered a case against a few social media pages linked to the Janata Dal (Secular) over posting an alleged morphed video of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Sadashivanagar police station based on a complaint filed by Congress legal cell member Deepu C R. The case has been registered under Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, on June 17, the official JD(S) and ‘Kumaraswamy for CM’ Facebook pages posted a ‘derogatory’ video stating, “Old habits start again. A trait born with someone cannot be washed away even if they are burnt.”