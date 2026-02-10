Finished your coffee? Bengaluru restaurants propose ‘table charges’ for extended real estate, political chats

Individuals who refuse to vacate the premises and continue to occupy seats for extended periods, engaging in private discussions, could be fined between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. (Credit: Pexels)

Written by Sathvi G Bhat

“This facility is only for dine-in purposes, not for real estate/political discussions. Please understand and cooperate.” Display boards with such messages are common in Bengaluru restaurants to discourage prolonged table occupancy.

But this time, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Owner’s Association is going a step ahead and is planning to penalise such patrons with Rs 500 to Rs 1000. Although no law permits hoteliers to impose such fines on their customers, the controversial move is being discussed at their meeting.

In a recent meeting over how to ‘manage’ the patrons who use restaurants as unofficial boardrooms for real estate deals and political discussions, the association has proposed a “table charge” system.