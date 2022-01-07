Despite financial challenges, Bommai govt approves Rs 6,000 crore works for Bengaluru ahead of BBMP polls

With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections scheduled in 2022, the Karnataka government approved grants and projects worth Rs 6,000 crore under Amruth Nagarothana scheme, marking 75 years of Indian Independence.

In the cabinet meeting held on Thursday, the state government granted administrative approval for several development works including a proposed 10 lane flyover from Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) keeping the situation of traffic in the upcoming years. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds the portfolio of Bengaluru development, had said that his government will come up with long term solutions for the capital city.

Though the CM himself stated that 2022 will be a challenging year in terms of economy and administration in the backdrop of a likely third wave of COVID-19, the cabinet approval is seen as wooing the city residents ahead of the municipal polls.

However, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said that the approval was not given keeping BBMP polls in mind. He said, “we are ready to face polls always and it has nothing to do with it.”

Besides flyover, BDA, BBMP, BMTC, Bescom and BWSSB, along with K-RIDE, were asked to prepare the estimation and plan. The cabinet also approved Rs 93 crore to treat Bengaluru’s sewage water and to fill the lakes with treated water in Bengaluru east and Hoskote.

Speaking about property tax, JC Madhuswamy said that notices have been sent to about 78,000 property owners for anomalies in their tax payment.

The cabinet also approved a ropeway and a five star hotel near Jog falls in Shivamogga district by allocating Rs 116 crore to develop tourism through public-private partnership. As part of Jal Jeevan mission, which aims to provide drinking water to all residents of the state by 2024, the state government has decided to take up a loan of Rs 3,890 crore from World Bank. While state government will fund 45 percent of the projects, the Centre will put in 45 percent and 10 percent by the local bodies.

Cabinet approvals have also been given for a memorial for late Kannada actor Ambareesh at a cost of Rs 12 crore, construction of court complex in Karkala, Mulbagal with allocation of Rs 32 crore and a 32 acre land for Adichunchungiri Mutt at Hirisave in Hassan for the construction of a hostel, spiritual hall and community hall.