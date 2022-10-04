Figures show dip in number of dog bite cases in Bengaluru

According to the statistics shared by the animal husbandry department of civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), incidences of dog bite within the municipal limits have come down from 42,818 in 2019 to 17,610 in 2021. From January to July this year, there have been 11,291 incidents of dog bite.

Of the 11,291 incidents of dog bite, the maximum number of cases are from BBMP South Zone (3867), followed by East zone (3,814 cases) and West Zone (2,500). The least number of cases were reported from Bommanahalli zone where only 60 cases came to light.

Ravi Kumar, joint director, animal husbandry department of the BBMP said that the compiled data of dog bite incidents include the stray dog bite cases and pet dog bite cases as well. “Most number of dog bite cases involve pet dogs. The incidents involving stray dog bites have come down. We are neutering the stray dogs as well. There are more than 3 lakh stray dogs in the city of which we have neutered 1.58 lakh. The dogs which have been neutered can be identified with notched ears.”

“Dogs attack due to provocative aggression which means that if you throw stones at them or trouble them when they are sleeping on the road side, there are chances they will attack. Sometimes when children carry food they get chased by dogs,” said Lakshminarayan Swamy, assistant director, animal husbandry, Yelahanka zone.

Swamy added, “If there is a large number of complaints from the residents, we catch the dogs and keep them under observation for ten days at the animal birth control centre. If they do not show any sign of aggression, the doctor vaccinates them and releases them. We have also seen people mistaking dogs’ territorial fights as aggression.”