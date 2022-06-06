Fifth rank holder arrested in Karnataka sub-inspector recruitment scam

The Karnataka police’s Criminal Investigation Department has arrested a candidate who got the fifth rank in the sub-inspector recruitment examination that is at the centre of a scam, in which 22 other candidates were named in a first information report lodged in Bengaluru in April.

The Opposition Congress earlier alleged that the candidate, V Darshan Gowda, had been questioned but not arrested because of his “connections” to Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, a charge the BJP minister rejected.

The police on Monday confirmed the arrest of Gowda, who scored 141 marks out of 150 in the objective part—the highest for all candidates—but only 19 marks, among the lowest, in the essay part of the exam. But he got the fifth rank.

The holders of the third, fourth and sixth to the 10th ranks in the men’s category and the first rank holder among women were accused by the police of having indulged in malpractice, in the light of a forensic analysis of their OMR answer sheets.

The candidates who have already been named as accused in the scam include Shivaraja G (third rank), Jagrut S (fourth rank), Praveen Kumar HR, Raghuveer HU, Yashwanth Gowda H, Narayana CM, and Nageshgowda CS (sixth-10th ranks) as well as the first rank holder among women, Rachana H.

The investigation has led to the arrest of candidates who got the second, seventh, ninth, 15th, and 17th ranks for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and the first rank holder among in-service candidates from the region.

“All the OMR sheets along with their carbon copy received from the candidates have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. Action is being taken against the candidates involved in such malpractice as and when evidence is collected,” police said in an official note this week. “All perpetrators and conspirators are brought under the clauses of law,” the note said, adding that the police were trying to “collect evidence without getting carried away by unfounded stories in the media and on social media”.

Candidates who were assisted in cheating in the exam—by invigilators, exam centre authorities, police personnel and exam fraud agents—had paid between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 80 lakh for getting the sub-inspector job, the investigation has indicated.

A total of 545 candidates were selected from a group of over 54,000—out of a total 1.5 lakh applicants—candidates who appeared for the written exam.

A sessions court in Bengaluru rejected the bail pleas of several arrested candidates last week, stating that the scam had affected the moral fibre of society.

One of the examination centres where the alleged rigging happened was operated by a local BJP leader in Kalaburagi, Divya Hagaragi. She is among the arrested accused.