FIFA World Cup fever in Bengaluru: Eateries to remain open till 3.30 am for two days

Bengaluru police have allowed eateries in the city to function till 3:30 am on Wednesday and Thursday (December 14 and 15), a circular by the department stated Tuesday. This comes after a request from Federation of Clubs, Karnataka, ahead of the semi-final face off between Argentina and Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Usually, the eateries in the city are supposed to be shut by 1 am. The police department has now extended the deadline for two days following demands from football enthusiasts. However, action will be initiated as per Karnataka Police Act if the outlets breach the deadline.

The police department also stated that restaurants, pubs, hotels, and bars are allowed to sell alcohol as per the rules and regulations granted under the Karnataka Excise Act.

With the FIFA World Cup fever soaring high among the football enthusiasts in Bengaluru, many cafes and restaurants are live streaming the FIFA world cup matches and serving football theme-based delicacies.