Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

FIFA World Cup fever in Bengaluru: Eateries to remain open till 3.30 am for two days

The police department also stated that restaurants, pubs, hotels, and bars are allowed to sell alcohol as per the rules and regulations granted under the Karnataka Excise Act.

All SOCIAL outlets in Bengaluru are live streaming FIFA World Cup matches till December 18. (Express Photo)

Bengaluru police have allowed eateries in the city to function till 3:30 am on Wednesday and Thursday (December 14 and 15), a circular by the department stated Tuesday. This comes after a request from Federation of Clubs, Karnataka, ahead of the semi-final face off between Argentina and Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Usually, the eateries in the city are supposed to be shut by 1 am. The police department has now extended the deadline for two days following demands from football enthusiasts.  However, action will be initiated as per Karnataka Police Act if the outlets breach the deadline.

With the FIFA World Cup fever soaring high among the football enthusiasts in Bengaluru, many cafes and restaurants are live streaming the FIFA world cup matches and serving football theme-based delicacies.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 10:17:47 pm
10 applications received on Day 1 as Maharashtra Police brings third gender option in job forms for constables

