Fazil murder: One more held, Mangaluru cops say he provided shelter to assailants

The Mangaluru Police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the July 28 murder of Mohammed Fazil.

According to police sources, the arrested was identified as Harshith, a resident of Bantwal. The assailants, who had come by a car, attacked Fazil to allegedly avenge the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar at Bellare on July 26.

Sharing details about the role of Harshith, the police said that he had helped the accused by providing shelter and also used his car to ferry them after they abandoned the car they had used while killing Fazil.

Seven arrests have been made in the case so far. Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete in Surathkal, was attacked on the night of July 28 when he was standing outside a shop in Surathkal town. He died in a hospital later.