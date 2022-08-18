scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Fazil murder: One more held, Mangaluru cops say he provided shelter to assailants

According to police sources, the arrested was identified as Harshith, a resident of Bantwal.

Seven arrests have been made in the case so far. (Representational/File)

The Mangaluru Police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the July 28 murder of Mohammed Fazil.

According to police sources, the arrested was identified as Harshith, a resident of Bantwal. The assailants, who had come by a car, attacked Fazil to allegedly avenge the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar at Bellare on July 26.

Sharing details about the role of Harshith, the police said that he had helped the accused by providing shelter and also used his car to ferry them after they abandoned the car they had used while killing Fazil.

More from Bangalore
Also read |Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Seven arrests have been made in the case so far. Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete in Surathkal, was attacked on the night of July 28 when he was standing outside a shop in Surathkal town. He died in a hospital later.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 09:21:44 pm
Next Story

Sri Lanka police arrests student convenor, four activists for initiating anti-government protests

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

3

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'frustrated actor', says he should 'focus on his acting' before 'threatening' audience

Featured Stories

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Explained: Who was Amedeo Modigliani, the focus of Johnny Depp's upcoming...
Explained: Who was Amedeo Modigliani, the focus of Johnny Depp's upcoming...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
AAP names 9 more for Assembly polls, as other parties still to decide
AAP names 9 more for Assembly polls, as other parties still to decide
Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is that no political party wants Lokayu...
Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is that no political party wants Lokayu...
Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party
Opinion

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry
Explained

The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry

Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

Raju Srivastava critical, still on life support

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement