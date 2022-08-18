Fazil murder: One more held, Mangaluru cops say he provided shelter to assailants

The Mangaluru Police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the July 28 murder of Mohammed Fazil.
According to police sources, the arrested was identified as Harshith, a resident of Bantwal. The assailants, who had come by a car, attacked Fazil to allegedly avenge the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar at Bellare on July 26.
Sharing details about the role of Harshith, the police said that he had helped the accused by providing shelter and also used his car to ferry them after they abandoned the car they had used while killing Fazil.
Seven arrests have been made in the case so far. Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete in Surathkal, was attacked on the night of July 28 when he was standing outside a shop in Surathkal town. He died in a hospital later.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sri Lanka police arrests student convenor, four activists for initiating anti-government protests
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Finnish PM: No drugs, just lots of dancing at ‘wild’ party
Arvind Kejriwal ready to compromise national security for vote bank politics: Anurag Thakur amid Rohingya row
Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas film SSMB28 gets release date
Four of family killed in accident on Delhi-Meerut expressway
War of words between two Sena factions stall Maharashtra legislative council proceedings
‘I have serious boundaries’: Serena Williams talks mental ‘fitness’ with Selena Gomez
Carlsberg gets favourable order from Singapore tribunal against its Indian partner
Lucky Ali got into the carpet cleaning business because of his father Mehmood: ‘My father wanted me to act’
First ODI: Deepak Chahar finds his rhythm after early struggle against Zimbabwe
AAP names 9 more for Assembly polls, as other parties still to decide
Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against carrying of kirpan in domestic flights
Coins worth Rs 11 crore missing from bank: CBI conducts searches at 25 locations in Delhi and Rajasthan