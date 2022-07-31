Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest car owner

The Mangaluru City police have arrested a person in connection with the murder of Mohammed Fazil, 23, in Surathkal on July 28.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ajith Crasta, owner of the car that was purportedly used by suspects. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has confirmed the arrest.

Shashi Kumar said a Hyundai Eon car was used by the suspects. He added that around 51 persons have been questioned in the case till now. “We seized eight Hyundai cars and after questioning the owners, it was revealed that Ajith’s car was used to kill Mohammed Fazil. He had given the car to one of the suspects with whom he shared a good relationship,” a police officer said.

He added that the suspects fled till Padubidri after committing the murder and then abandoned the car.

Shashi Kumar said they were questioning Ajith to ascertain whether he had any direct role in the murder and also to nab others involved in the crime. Highly placed sources said the police have zeroed in on four suspects.

Ajith was produced before the magistrate for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, the police have also booked five cases in Cybercrime police station against people who shared ‘objectionable’ posts on social media with regard to the recent murders.

Mangaluru south division assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mahesh Kumar was Sunday named as the investigating officer of Fazil’s murder case. Earlier, Surathkal police station circle inspector Chandrappa was the investigating officer. The change was announced following the demand from a section of residents to depute a senior police officer to investigate the case. The police have registered a case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 504, 326, 307, 302, 506, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.