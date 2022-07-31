scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest car owner

The arrested individual has been identified as Ajith Crasta, owner of the car that was purportedly used by suspects. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has confirmed the arrest.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 31, 2022 7:18:12 pm
arrestedAjith was produced before the magistrate for further inquiry.(Representational/file)

The Mangaluru City police have arrested a person in connection with the murder of Mohammed Fazil, 23, in Surathkal on July 28.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ajith Crasta, owner of the car that was purportedly used by suspects. City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has confirmed the arrest.

Also Read |Tales of tragedy: Communal murders rock families of three innocent men in Dakshina Kannada

Shashi Kumar said a Hyundai Eon car was used by the suspects. He added that around 51 persons have been questioned in the case till now. “We seized eight Hyundai cars and after questioning the owners, it was revealed that Ajith’s car was used to kill Mohammed Fazil. He had given the car to one of the suspects with whom he shared a good relationship,” a police officer said.

He added that the suspects fled till Padubidri after committing the murder and then abandoned the car.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things

Shashi Kumar said they were questioning Ajith to ascertain whether he had any direct role in the murder and also to nab others involved in the crime. Highly placed sources said the police have zeroed in on four suspects.

Ajith was produced before the magistrate for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, the police have also booked five cases in Cybercrime police station against people who shared ‘objectionable’ posts on social media with regard to the recent murders.

More from Bangalore

Mangaluru south division assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mahesh Kumar was Sunday named as the investigating officer of Fazil’s murder case. Earlier, Surathkal police station circle inspector Chandrappa was the investigating officer. The change was announced following the demand from a section of residents to depute a senior police officer to investigate the case. The police have registered a case under Sections 143, 147, 148, 504, 326, 307, 302, 506, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

2

Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection after taking a highly recommended oral medication for it?

3

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

4

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

5

Congress suspends three Jharkhand MLAs detained with 'large amount of cash' in Bengal

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
Jharkhand Cong MLAs arrested in Bengal: A legatee, a first-time legislato...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Express Explained

Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement