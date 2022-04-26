FASTag details help crack Rs 1 crore robbery case in Karnataka

Using the FASTag system, Karnataka Police arrested an interstate gang which allegedly robbed Rs 1 crore from employees of a private finance firm last month, officers said on Monday.

The police said they were able to track down the accused and nab them though they changed the registration number of the car in which they were travelling. Officers also seized Rs 9.7 lakh and two sports utility vehicles (SUVs) from them.

They identified the accused as Kerala natives Rajiv P K (48), Vishnulal (26), Sanal T C (34), Akhil (28), Jaseen Faris (28), Sanaf P (33), Sameer S (31), Sainulla Habidi (21), Shafeeq AP and Ramsheed alias Muttaf (25).

“It was clear that the accused had changed the number plates and we suspected that we won’t be able to track them down using the registration number. Despite checking 250 CCTV cameras till Ernakulam in Kerala, the police were unable to find the accused. However, we found that the FASTag details of the car were the same and it was registered in the name of one of the accused. Using this, we eventually nabbed them all,” a police officer said.

According to the police, the crime took place in the early hours of March 11 when the gang of accused intercepted the vehicle of a private finance firm near NICE Road junction at Madanayakanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The five employees in the vehicle were returning to Nagercoil after collecting money from customers in Hubballi. The accused threatened them at knife-point and robbed cash worth around Rs 1 crore.

The firm soon alerted the police that the vehicle was attacked using machetes and rods and that cash and mobile phones were robbed. The special probe team formed to investigate the case under additional superintendent of police Lakshmi Ganesh found that the accused, who had fled in the finance firm’s car, had abandoned it near Bellur and had taken another vehicle towards Kerala.

With the help of CCTV cameras along the national highway, the police were able to track the car which had a Karnataka registration number, but during verification it was found that it had crossed Chamarajanagar district to enter Tamil Nadu. The police also found that soon after the vehicle entered Tamil Nadu, it carried a Kerala registration number.