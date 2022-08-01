Farmer mauled to death by tiger outside Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park

A 46-year-old farmer who was grazing his cattle near Nanjedevarabetta outside the boundary of the Bandipur National Park in Karnataka was killed by a tiger, forest officials said. The farmer, Puttaswamy Gowda, tried to scare away the tiger in a bid to save his cattle, but was mauled to death, they said.

“The victim received injuries in his neck and head and died on the spot. Eyewitnesses said the tiger retreated to the jungle and we have also found pug marks around the site of the incident. The victim’s family will be compensated since the incident happened outside the boundary of the forest,” a forest official said.

Locals held the forest department responsible for the incident and demanded that the department take measures to reduce man-animal conflict.

“Injured tigers are kept at the rehabilitation centre run by the forest department. Over a period of time in rehab, some tigers lose their natural instinct to hunt so they are not sent back to the forest. We are taking measures to reduce man-animal conflict. During 2019-21, Karnataka reported only five human deaths due to tiger attacks, which is one of the lowest in the country,” a forest official said.

On July 2, the Karnataka forest department staff tranquilised and captured a ten-year-old tigress on the outskirts of Gopalswamy Betta under the Bandipur Tiger Reserve after she injured two farmers. The tigress was sent to a rehabilitation centre in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old tiger was found dead on Sunday in Anechowkur range of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The tiger’s carcass was found during a routine patrol by forest guards. Forest officials said the carcass was burnt after conducting a post-mortem.