scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Farmer mauled to death by tiger outside Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park

Puttaswamy Gowda, 46, allegedly tried to scare away the tiger to save his cattle, but got attacked. Forest officials said Gowda’s family will receive compensation since the incident happened outside the forest boundary.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 1, 2022 11:53:33 am
Locals held the forest department responsible for the incident and demanded that the department take measures to reduce man-animal conflict. (File)

A 46-year-old farmer who was grazing his cattle near Nanjedevarabetta outside the boundary of the Bandipur National Park in Karnataka was killed by a tiger, forest officials said. The farmer, Puttaswamy Gowda, tried to scare away the tiger in a bid to save his cattle, but was mauled to death, they said.

“The victim received injuries in his neck and head and died on the spot. Eyewitnesses said the tiger retreated to the jungle and we have also found pug marks around the site of the incident. The victim’s family will be compensated since the incident happened outside the boundary of the forest,” a forest official said.

Locals held the forest department responsible for the incident and demanded that the department take measures to reduce man-animal conflict.

“Injured tigers are kept at the rehabilitation centre run by the forest department. Over a period of time in rehab, some tigers lose their natural instinct to hunt so they are not sent back to the forest. We are taking measures to reduce man-animal conflict. During 2019-21, Karnataka reported only five human deaths due to tiger attacks, which is one of the lowest in the country,” a forest official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

On July 2, the Karnataka forest department staff tranquilised and captured a ten-year-old tigress on the outskirts of Gopalswamy Betta under the Bandipur Tiger Reserve after she injured two farmers. The tigress was sent to a rehabilitation centre in Mysuru.

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, an eight-year-old tiger was found dead on Sunday in Anechowkur range of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The tiger’s carcass was found during a routine patrol by forest guards. Forest officials said the carcass was burnt after conducting a post-mortem.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

4

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

5

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces
Explained

Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces

Premium
Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement