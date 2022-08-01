Farmer mauled to death by tiger outside Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park

August 1, 2022 11:53:33 am
A 46-year-old farmer who was grazing his cattle near Nanjedevarabetta outside the boundary of the Bandipur National Park in Karnataka was killed by a tiger, forest officials said. The farmer, Puttaswamy Gowda, tried to scare away the tiger in a bid to save his cattle, but was mauled to death, they said.
“The victim received injuries in his neck and head and died on the spot. Eyewitnesses said the tiger retreated to the jungle and we have also found pug marks around the site of the incident. The victim’s family will be compensated since the incident happened outside the boundary of the forest,” a forest official said.
Locals held the forest department responsible for the incident and demanded that the department take measures to reduce man-animal conflict.
“Injured tigers are kept at the rehabilitation centre run by the forest department. Over a period of time in rehab, some tigers lose their natural instinct to hunt so they are not sent back to the forest. We are taking measures to reduce man-animal conflict. During 2019-21, Karnataka reported only five human deaths due to tiger attacks, which is one of the lowest in the country,” a forest official said.
Subscriber Only Stories
On July 2, the Karnataka forest department staff tranquilised and captured a ten-year-old tigress on the outskirts of Gopalswamy Betta under the Bandipur Tiger Reserve after she injured two farmers. The tigress was sent to a rehabilitation centre in Mysuru.
Meanwhile, an eight-year-old tiger was found dead on Sunday in Anechowkur range of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The tiger’s carcass was found during a routine patrol by forest guards. Forest officials said the carcass was burnt after conducting a post-mortem.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India facesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti says won’t join any coalition, to fight polls alone
Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2022 starts August 6: Here’s what we know
Alia Bhatt reveals shooting for Heart Of Stone was a challenge amid her pregnancy: ‘There were so many layers for me to deal with’
Death threats to Haryana MLAs: Police arrest six, calls were made from Middle East numbers routed via Pakistan
Here’s what the colour of your vaginal discharge could mean
Covid-19 positivity rate rises over 9% in Delhi, second highest since January wave
Rajasthan govt transfers 18 bureaucrats
10 killed, several injured as van gets electrocuted in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar
Sold thrice, raped many times, she overcomes trauma and eyes new life
LPG Cylinder Price Today, August 01, 2022: LPG price for commercial cylinders cut by Rs 36
Mortal remains of BSF jawans killed in Congo reach their native villages in Rajasthan
Amid a clash with MHT-CET, Maharashtra changes dates of some HSC supplementary exams