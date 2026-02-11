Farmer cuts branch of sandalwood near Vidhana Soudha in protest against NHAI, detained

The farmer said that around 30 sandalwood trees on his four-acre land were being cut for a project of the National Highways Authority of India in Chikkamagaluru’s Tarikere taluk.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 11, 2026 07:04 PM IST
Vidhana Soudha The incident occurred at Devaraj Urs Circle, opposite the West Gate of the Vidhana Soudha. (File photo)
The Bengaluru police detained a 50-year-old sandalwood farmer from Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday after he allegedly cut a branch of a sandalwood tree near the Vidhana Soudha in what they said was an attempt to draw attention to the felling of trees on his land for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project.

According to a complaint filed by a police constable, the incident occurred around 10.45 am at Devaraj Urs Circle, opposite the West Gate of the state legislative building. The constable, who had reported for duty at 8.30 am and was patrolling the station limits, noticed a crowd gathering near a park where a sandalwood tree is planted.

On reaching the spot, he found a man holding a branch of sandalwood. The man identified himself as T N Vishukumar, a resident of Kodi Camp in Tarikere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district. The police detained him and seized the machete used in the act.

According to the police, Vishukumar told them that he had been protesting the clearing of sandalwood trees cultivated on his land in connection with an NHAI highway project. He said that around 30 sandalwood trees on his four-acre land were being cut following acquisition proceedings in Tarikere taluk. After protesting locally, he came to Bengaluru and cut a branch of the government-owned sandalwood tree near the Vidhana Soudha to draw the government’s attention to his grievance, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against Vishukumar under sections 324(4) (mischief) and 324(5) (intentionally causing wrongful loss or damage to public or private property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Karnataka Forest Act.

Further investigation is underway.

