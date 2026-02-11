Farmer cuts branch of sandalwood near Vidhana Soudha in protest against NHAI, detained

The Bengaluru police detained a 50-year-old sandalwood farmer from Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday after he allegedly cut a branch of a sandalwood tree near the Vidhana Soudha in what they said was an attempt to draw attention to the felling of trees on his land for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project.

According to a complaint filed by a police constable, the incident occurred around 10.45 am at Devaraj Urs Circle, opposite the West Gate of the state legislative building. The constable, who had reported for duty at 8.30 am and was patrolling the station limits, noticed a crowd gathering near a park where a sandalwood tree is planted.