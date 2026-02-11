Farmer cuts branch of sandalwood near Vidhana Soudha in protest against NHAI, detained

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police detained a 50-year-old sandalwood farmer from Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday after he allegedly cut a branch of a sandalwood tree near the Vidhana Soudha in what they said was an attempt to draw attention to the felling of trees on his land for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project.
According to a complaint filed by a police constable, the incident occurred around 10.45 am at Devaraj Urs Circle, opposite the West Gate of the state legislative building. The constable, who had reported for duty at 8.30 am and was patrolling the station limits, noticed a crowd gathering near a park where a sandalwood tree is planted.
On reaching the spot, he found a man holding a branch of sandalwood. The man identified himself as T N Vishukumar, a resident of Kodi Camp in Tarikere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district. The police detained him and seized the machete used in the act.
According to the police, Vishukumar told them that he had been protesting the clearing of sandalwood trees cultivated on his land in connection with an NHAI highway project. He said that around 30 sandalwood trees on his four-acre land were being cut following acquisition proceedings in Tarikere taluk. After protesting locally, he came to Bengaluru and cut a branch of the government-owned sandalwood tree near the Vidhana Soudha to draw the government’s attention to his grievance, the police said.
An FIR has been registered against Vishukumar under sections 324(4) (mischief) and 324(5) (intentionally causing wrongful loss or damage to public or private property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Karnataka Forest Act.
Further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At the AI Everything event in Cairo, AI ethicist Margaret Mitchell stresses the significance of ethical frameworks in ensuring responsible development of artificial intelligence. She warns against biased systems and advocates for strong encryption to safeguard user privacy. Mitchell also calls for a balanced approach between open-source and closed models.