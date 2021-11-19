Centre is sensitive, PM Modi had responded to farmers’ demand, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws shows the government is sensitive. “Modi has responded to the farmers’ demand,” he said.

“It is not a question of bowing. This was the process of liberalisation and globalisation that started in 1991-92 under the Congress government. As a part of it, various laws were to be formulated. Further, the UPA government had signed an agreement with the World Trade Organisation. Agriculture Reforms and the Agriculture Marketing Reforms were also a part of it,” Bommai claimed while rejecting that the central government bowed down before the year-long protest by the farmers.



According to Bommai, the draft bill was pending during the UPA government and a decision was taken after bringing certain changes and taking a consensus of all the states to give proper returns to the farmers. “However, the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and other states insisted on a regulated market system and held protests for one year. Modi tried to convince the farmer leaders but they did not agree,” he added.

The Chief Minister also denied that the decision to repeal the farm laws had anything to do with the upcoming Assembly elections in the five states.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to repeal the three farm laws. “The Prime Minister has announced the withdrawal of the three laws as farmers were protesting against them. On behalf of the farmers of the country, I congratulate Modi,” Yediyurappa said.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday morning the Prime Minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but “we couldn’t convince a section of farmers despite best efforts”.

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.