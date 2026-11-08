In the latest development in the murder of seven members of a family in Bengaluru, the police on Sunday recovered two more bodies, suspected to be those of Shivakumar, 30, and his wife Divya, 30, from a forest area on the way to Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.
The two bodies were located near the foothills of Chamundi Hills during a recovery operation in which around 20 police personnel from the Bengaluru North division were deployed.
The accused in the case, cab driver Indushekhar, 52, was taken to the location to help the police identify the exact spot where he allegedly dumped the bodies.
The victims were identified as Indushekhar’s wife Sunitha, 40, her mother Roopavati, 65, brothers Shivakumar, 30, and Shankar, 44, their wives Divya, 30, and Nalini, 29, and Shivakumar’s seven-year-old son Puneeth.
The police said that postmortem examinations on the two bodies would be conducted in Mysuru, following which they would be handed over to the family members.
With this, five of the seven bodies have been traced. “The search for the remaining two bodies is still underway. A police team will move to Shiradi Ghat on Monday after completing the procedures in Mysuru,” a police officer said.
On Saturday, the police recovered the bodies of Sunitha and Roopavathi from a forest area in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district.
The police are questioning Indushekhar to establish the sequence of murders, the motive behind the killings, and the locations where the remaining bodies were disposed of.
The postmortem examination of Puneeth, whose body was recovered near the foothills of Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district, found that he had sustained four blunt-force injuries to the head, including on the forehead and crown. The injuries resulted in a brain haemorrhage, which caused his death, preliminary findings indicated.
The boy’s body has since been cremated.
Seven murders over 15 days
According to the police, Indushekhar murdered his wife and six members of her family over 15 days. He is suspected to have packed the bodies in gunny bags, transported them in his car, and dumped them at different locations, including Nandi Hills, a forest in Salem, Chamundi Hills, and Shiradi Ghat.
The murders came to light after Nalini’s mother lodged a complaint stating that her daughter was untraceable.
The police suspect that frequent arguments between Indushekhar and Sunitha over her continued association with her parental family may have led to the murders.