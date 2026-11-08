In the latest development in the murder of seven members of a family in Bengaluru, the police on Sunday recovered two more bodies, suspected to be those of Shivakumar, 30, and his wife Divya, 30, from a forest area on the way to Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

The two bodies were located near the foothills of Chamundi Hills during a recovery operation in which around 20 police personnel from the Bengaluru North division were deployed.

The accused in the case, cab driver Indushekhar, 52, was taken to the location to help the police identify the exact spot where he allegedly dumped the bodies.

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The victims were identified as Indushekhar’s wife Sunitha, 40, her mother Roopavati, 65, brothers Shivakumar, 30, and Shankar, 44, their wives Divya, 30, and Nalini, 29, and Shivakumar’s seven-year-old son Puneeth.