Familiar men decamp with Rs 17 lakh while a Bengaluru resident was out for Yoga, 5 held

Bhima, Someshwara, Madhugowda, and Nandish who were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth ₹17 lakh from a house in BEML Layout.

The Bengaluru police have arrested four men and apprehended a minor boy for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 17 lakh from a house in BEML Layout by exploiting their familiarity with the homeowner. The police have recovered 115 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 13,400 in cash.

According to the police, the theft occurred on March 31, while the complainant was out for yoga practice. On returning, she found the lock of her house broken and gold ornaments and cash missing, following which a case was registered.

Acting on credible leads, the police apprehended two suspects near Dasarahalli on April 3 and first recovered Rs 8,100 in cash along with an autorickshaw allegedly used in the crime. Later the same day, another accused and a minor boy were secured near the Anmod village checkpost on the Ramanagara–Goa road.