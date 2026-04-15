Familiar men decamp with Rs 17 lakh while a Bengaluru resident was out for Yoga, 5 held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police have arrested four men and apprehended a minor boy for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 17 lakh from a house in BEML Layout by exploiting their familiarity with the homeowner. The police have recovered 115 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 13,400 in cash.
According to the police, the theft occurred on March 31, while the complainant was out for yoga practice. On returning, she found the lock of her house broken and gold ornaments and cash missing, following which a case was registered.
Acting on credible leads, the police apprehended two suspects near Dasarahalli on April 3 and first recovered Rs 8,100 in cash along with an autorickshaw allegedly used in the crime. Later the same day, another accused and a minor boy were secured near the Anmod village checkpost on the Ramanagara–Goa road.
The police said the accused were known to the victim and lived in the same locality. They had gained her trust by helping her with minor household chores. “This was not a random burglary. The accused were familiar with the victim’s routine activities and had prior knowledge of the house and storage of valuables. They used this trust to plan and execute the theft,” a police officer said.
The arrested have been identified as Nandish, Someshwara, Madhugowda, and Bhima, all aged in their early to mid-twenties. They were produced before a court on April 9 and remanded in judicial custody.
During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. The minor boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while the others were taken into police custody.
Further investigation revealed that part of the stolen gold had been kept at the accused’s residence, while the gold was sold to known persons and at jewellery shops in Yadiyur and KP Agrahara.
Further investigation is ongoing, the police said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram