Fake tax help, bogus licence renewals: How fake Bengaluru call centres targeted US citizens

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The Karnataka State Cyber Command said Thursday it has busted four fake call centres operating across Bengaluru that allegedly targeted US citizens by impersonating a leading American accounting firm, and arrested two people, with officers saying more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.
The arrested have been identified as Akash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and the prime accused, under whom the others were working, and Prashant from Delhi.
Pronab Mohanty, Director General, Karnataka State Cyber Command, said investigators are tracing the money trail, identifying the bank accounts used in the fraud, and examining how the proceeds were transferred and liquidated.
“Further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely,” he said.
Investigators said the accused posed as representatives of QuickBooks, a reputed US-based accounting company, and allegedly duped American citizens by offering fake tax assistance, licence renewal services, and counterfeit software licence keys.
Sources said the police wrote to QuickBooks asking whether they have any customer service here in Bengaluru, and they replied that they don’t.
The accused operated the fraudulent call centres for nearly two years, with some workers reportedly aware of the illegal activities being carried out from the facilities, officers said.
Victims were allegedly cheated into paying large sums of money in the guise of service charges. According to investigators, the accused floated a company named “Circle Square LLC” and used multiple shell companies to siphon off money obtained from US citizens.
The police said the call centre employees used fake identities resembling those of US officials to gain victims’ confidence and execute the fraud.
According to police sources, around 40 to 50 employees worked at each of the four offices operated by the fake call centre network in Bengaluru. Investigators suspect the operation functioned in a structured manner, with separate teams handling different aspects of the fraud.
Sources added that technical operations, including data management and backend support, were allegedly handled by another set of workers in a separate office.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials attached to the Cyber Crime Police Station (South East), along with the Special Cyber Cell, conducted coordinated raids at four locations across the city where the illegal call centres were functioning.
During the raids, police seized 44 SSDs, two mobile phones, two laptops, nine CPUs, pre-written scripts allegedly used to communicate with victims, and several other electronic devices used in the operation.
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