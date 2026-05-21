Fake tax help, bogus licence renewals: How fake Bengaluru call centres targeted US citizens

The Bengaluru police said the call centre employees used fake identities resembling those of US officials to gain victims' confidence and execute the fraud. (Special arrangement)

The Karnataka State Cyber Command said Thursday it has busted four fake call centres operating across Bengaluru that allegedly targeted US citizens by impersonating a leading American accounting firm, and arrested two people, with officers saying more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

The arrested have been identified as Akash, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and the prime accused, under whom the others were working, and Prashant from Delhi.

Pronab Mohanty, Director General, Karnataka State Cyber Command, said investigators are tracing the money trail, identifying the bank accounts used in the fraud, and examining how the proceeds were transferred and liquidated.