Life convict freed using ‘fake Supreme Court order’ now booked for forgery in Bengaluru

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Eight years after a life convict walked out of Bengaluru Central Prison, prison authorities have discovered that the release order he had submitted from the Supreme Court was fake and lodged a complaint against him on May 20.
The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case against the convict, Shankar A Aradhya, for forgery and cheating under sections 465, 466, 468, 471, 472, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.
According to the complaint, Aradhya had been serving a life sentence in connection with a 2001 kidnapping-for-ransom case and was released from prison on November 13, 2018, following the submission of the documents and payment of a fine of Rs 10,000.
Prison officers said Aradhya was convicted by the Bengaluru City Civil and Sessions Court and sentenced to life imprisonment along with fines.
As per prison records, documents purportedly issued by the Supreme Court were received by prison authorities in November 2018.
However, years after Aradhya walked out of prison, officials detected discrepancies in the release-related documents during an internal verification process.
According to the complaint, authorities suspected that the Supreme Court order produced for securing the convict’s release had been fabricated. Prison officials subsequently sent the documents for verification to the assistant registrar of the Supreme Court, who allegedly confirmed that the copy of the order was fake.
Following the findings, senior prison authorities ordered an inquiry into how forged court documents were accepted and used to facilitate the convict’s release from prison.
Authorities have now sought criminal action against Aradhya and others allegedly involved in preparing forged documents and aiding the illegal release.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
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