Life convict freed using ‘fake Supreme Court order’ now booked for forgery in Bengaluru

Years after the convict walked out of prison, officials detected discrepancies in the release-related documents during an internal verification process held recently. (Representational image)

Eight years after a life convict walked out of Bengaluru Central Prison, prison authorities have discovered that the release order he had submitted from the Supreme Court was fake and lodged a complaint against him on May 20.

The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case against the convict, Shankar A Aradhya, for forgery and cheating under sections 465, 466, 468, 471, 472, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

According to the complaint, Aradhya had been serving a life sentence in connection with a 2001 kidnapping-for-ransom case and was released from prison on November 13, 2018, following the submission of the documents and payment of a fine of Rs 10,000.