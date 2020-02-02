Fake news claiming 19 tested positive for coronavirus goes viral in Bengaluru, officials deny rumours

A joint director at the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services department told Indianexpress.com: “This message is fake. No such cases have been reported from any hospital in Bengaluru.” A joint director at the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services department told Indianexpress.com: “This message is fake. No such cases have been reported from any hospital in Bengaluru.”

Karnataka government officials Sunday dismissed claims that 19 people in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden area tested positive for coronavirus after people began to widely share a fake news report on social media groups including WhatsApp.

“Today’s breaking news now…19 ppl r affected with CORONA VIRUS only in WILSON GARDEN Surrounding areas …pls friends kindly update it to family and friends too…..all of us take care…..” a message that has been shared widely on social media, especially on WhatsApp, reads.

A joint director at the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services department told Indianexpress.com: “This message is fake. No such cases have been reported from any hospital in Bengaluru.”

“Such forwards should not be shared as it creates unnecessary panic among the public. The government is fully equipped to ensure safety across citizens,” the official added.

According to the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services department, as many as 4,637 passengers have undergone thermal screening at the Kempegowda International Airport from January 20 to 31.

“Three travellers who had a history of travelling to Wuhan in the past two weeks were also screened. However, none of them tested positive on the thermal scanner,” the official said.

Meanwhile, 20 people who returned from China also tested negative for the Coronavirus. According to a doctor in the isolation ward set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), samples of a person admitted here have been sent for testing and results are awaited.

As of now, four private hospitals in the state have been identified by the Karnataka government to quarantine travellers showing symptoms of the virus. Once admitted, their blood and sputum samples will be taken and sent to either of the two centres authorised for testing in the state.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd