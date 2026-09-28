Fake drug racket suspect who fled to Azerbaijan held on arrival in Bengaluru

Karnataka FSDA has cancelled 16 pharmaceutical licences and suspended eight others (Representative image).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bengaluru police investigating a fake medicine racket arrested its alleged kingpin at Kempegowda International Airport soon after his arrival from Sharjah, UAE, on Monday morning.

A lookout notice was issued for the accused, Prashant Rajanbabu, after he reportedly fled to Azerbaijan. He had been missing since August 18, when authorities seized suspected counterfeit medicines worth around Rs 5 crore, along with fake bills, injection-filling equipment, and counterfeit labels during raids in the Bidadi and Dodderi areas of Bengaluru South district.

Investigators suspect the network supplied counterfeit cancer drugs, other life-saving medicines, and ICU injections to more than 90 hospitals and clinics in Bengaluru, allegedly offering them at discounts of around 50 per cent.