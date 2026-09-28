Fake drug racket suspect who fled to Azerbaijan held on arrival in Bengaluru

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bengaluru police investigating a fake medicine racket arrested its alleged kingpin at Kempegowda International Airport soon after his arrival from Sharjah, UAE, on Monday morning.
A lookout notice was issued for the accused, Prashant Rajanbabu, after he reportedly fled to Azerbaijan. He had been missing since August 18, when authorities seized suspected counterfeit medicines worth around Rs 5 crore, along with fake bills, injection-filling equipment, and counterfeit labels during raids in the Bidadi and Dodderi areas of Bengaluru South district.
Investigators suspect the network supplied counterfeit cancer drugs, other life-saving medicines, and ICU injections to more than 90 hospitals and clinics in Bengaluru, allegedly offering them at discounts of around 50 per cent.
An SIT official said that Rajanbabu’s arrest and interrogation would be crucial in the case.
Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FSDA), which continued its raids on September 20, cancelled the licences of 16 retail and wholesale pharmaceutical firms across Bengaluru and suspended those of eight others, including a depot of global pharma major Pfizer, for their alleged role in selling or supplying spurious products.
According to the FSDA, preliminary investigations suggest that the racket procured cheaper medications from neighbouring states and refilled them into new vials and relabelled them to counterfeit expensive life-saving brands of multinational corporations, specifically imitating imported Pfizer products.
To deceive buyers and maximise illicit profits, the counterfeit labels featured QR codes that the FSDA found to be non-functional when scanned.
These counterfeit drugs lack active medicinal ingredients and may contain harmful substances, posing a serious threat to public health, the agency noted.
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