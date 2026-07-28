Fake booking site for Bengaluru’s Kumara Krupa Guest House dupes customers

The police are also moving to have the fraudulent website disabled. (AI image)

The police have registered a case after several people were cheated out of money by a fake website that offered to book rooms at the state-run New Kumara Krupa State Guest House in Bengaluru.

According to a complaint filed by Karthik Santhosh, senior manager at the guest house, several customers reported receiving booking confirmations and invoices through a fraudulent website, https://kumarkrupaguesthouse.in, which they believed was the official booking portal.

The scam came to light after a customer who lost Rs 11,000 while booking a room through a fake website approached the Central CEN Crime Police. During a preliminary inquiry, investigators tracked down one of the suspects, who they said confessed to the fraud and returned the cheated amount to the victim. The victim declined to file a complaint, making it difficult for the police to pursue the case further.