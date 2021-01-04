Bengaluru: Police arrest 10-member gang for producing fake ID proofs, seize 64,690 documents

As the investigation proceeded, the CCB team found that the accused Sudarshan and Nirmal Kumar got the ID cards printed from Brigade Prints located in Shantinagar.

A gang comprising 10 people were arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Monday for allegedly producing fake identity cards, which are originally issued by government-run agencies. According to CCB sleuths, fake documents including PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, election ID cards, vehicle registration certificate (RC) cards, and driving licenses were seized during raids in the city which followed a tip-off from the source.

Confirming the same, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “A ten-member gang creating fake Aadhar Cards, PAN Cards, Voter IDs, and Vehicle RCs has been busted by the CCB. A huge cache of duplicate cards, printers & laptops has been seized.”

Commissioner Pant on Monday announced a felicitation of Rs 40,000 to the investigating team that busted the accused. CCB officials added that a case has been registered at Talaghattapura Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Explaining the seizure, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “Around 64,690 fake cards along with three laptops, three printers, a central processing unit (CPU) used to manufacture the cards and Rs 67,000 have been seized from the accused who have been arrested. Such fake documents can be misused during verification for passport, bank loans, registration for stolen vehicles, and such.”

According to the police, the involvement of the gang was unearthed after raids conducted at the main accused’s residence in Gubbalala off Kanakapura Road. The main accused has been identified as Kamalesh Kumar Bhavaliya (33) who resided in an apartment in the area.

“During interrogation, Kamalesh confessed that more people were involved in the process of issuing and selling fake cards across Karnataka by cheating the government and public for the last two years. Nine others were arrested then based on his information,” the CCB added.

The others in the gang have been identified as S Lokesh aged 37 (residing in Puttenahalli), Sudarshan aged 50, Nirmal Kumar aged 56 (both residents of Andree Road, Shantinagar), Darshan aged 25 (Harsha Layout, Kengeri), Sridhar aged 31 (Hassan), Chandrapppa aged 28 (Jnanabharathi), Abhilash aged 27 (Marenahalli), Thejas aged 30 (Satyanarayana Layout), and Sridhar Desphande (35) from Vijayanagar in the city.

As the investigation proceeded, the CCB team found that the accused Sudarshan and Nirmal Kumar got the ID cards printed from Brigade Prints located in Shantinagar. Meanwhile, Lokesh used to print the same at his residence. “Lokesh and a few others in the gang had worked with Rosmerta Technologies which had taken tender from the government to produce the cards. The accused admitted to stealing data from the company to use it to their benefit,” a CCB officer from the investigating team said.

