Fake ICU medicines among Rs 4.9-cr spurious drugs seized in Bengaluru raid

The Bengaluru South police and the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration recovered spurious drugs worth Rs 4.91 crore after raiding an unlicensed pharmaceutical repacking and relabelling operation at a farmhouse near Bidadi on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader said the unit was part of a nationwide racket. “The drugs were procured at low prices from fake drug manufacturing units in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. After relabeling them, the spurious drugs were sold to shops and hospitals. Even medicines given to patients in ICUs was mislabeled,” he said.