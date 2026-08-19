Fake ICU medicines among Rs 4.9-cr spurious drugs seized in Bengaluru raid

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The Bengaluru South police and the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration recovered spurious drugs worth Rs 4.91 crore after raiding an unlicensed pharmaceutical repacking and relabelling operation at a farmhouse near Bidadi on Tuesday evening, officials said.
Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader said the unit was part of a nationwide racket. “The drugs were procured at low prices from fake drug manufacturing units in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. After relabeling them, the spurious drugs were sold to shops and hospitals. Even medicines given to patients in ICUs was mislabeled,” he said.
Officials also found that lower-cost and generic medicines from other states were refilled into new vials and relabelled at the farmhouse to mimic expensive brands and imported drugs. They also seized 30 boxes of expired medicines, leading to suspicion that the expired drugs were being reintegrated into the supply chain.
Khader also said he has requested Home Minister Priyank Kharge to constitute a Special Investigation Team to inquire into the illegal unit. “It will probe the logistics of the operation, agents involved in selling the drugs, identify ICUs where the medicine was used and review the status of patients admitted to ICUs at these hospitals in the last one and a half years,” he said.
Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda said the raid was based on a tip-off. “We have filed an FIR. One person, Prabhudev, has been arrested and two others are being questioned,” he said, adding that the prime accused remained at large.
The main accused, Prashanth, leased out the 10-acre land at Kurubakeranahalli for Rs 10 lakh per year. According to the police, he was a medical representative and had been relabelling and repacking spurious drugs for the past one and a half years.
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