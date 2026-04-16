Fake IAS officer held for cheating Bengaluru chemist of Rs 41 lakh

The Amruthahalli police in Bengaluru arrested a man for allegedly cheating a medical store owner out of Rs 41 lakh by posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and promising to secure government contracts, police said Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mithun, a native of Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district, allegedly claimed to be a 2023-batch IAS officer and projected himself as a senior official associated with the National Health Mission (NHM).

According to the complaint filed by Satish G R, owner of Shreyas Medicals, Mithun was introduced to him through the district surgeon, Dr Chandrashekar. The police said the accused promised to secure a medicine supply order worth RS 1.8 crore for primary health centres and demanded a 20 per cent commission.