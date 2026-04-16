Fake IAS officer held for cheating Bengaluru chemist of Rs 41 lakh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Amruthahalli police in Bengaluru arrested a man for allegedly cheating a medical store owner out of Rs 41 lakh by posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and promising to secure government contracts, police said Thursday.
The accused, identified as Mithun, a native of Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district, allegedly claimed to be a 2023-batch IAS officer and projected himself as a senior official associated with the National Health Mission (NHM).
According to the complaint filed by Satish G R, owner of Shreyas Medicals, Mithun was introduced to him through the district surgeon, Dr Chandrashekar. The police said the accused promised to secure a medicine supply order worth RS 1.8 crore for primary health centres and demanded a 20 per cent commission.
Believing his claims, the complainant allegedly paid Rs 36 lakh in cash near Jakkur on January 18. A further Rs 5 lakh was later transferred online to a bank account provided by the accused, bringing the total to Rs 41 lakh.
When no official order materialised despite repeated follow-ups, the complainant grew suspicious and verified Mithun’s credentials, only to find out that he was not an IAS officer.
The police said Mithun had also visited a government hospital in Chikkamagaluru, where he conducted meetings with doctors and staff and convinced them of his identity. He is further accused of misusing the name of a Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police to bolster his credibility.
Based on the complaint, the Amruthahalli police registered a case and apprehended the accused. During interrogation, Mithun allegedly claimed he was among 900 candidates selected from 10 lakh aspirants, a statement police said was part of his attempt to mislead victims.
The police suspect he may have cheated others using a similar modus operandi, particularly targeting those in the healthcare sector. A notice has also been issued to the district surgeon regarding the case. Further investigation is underway.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram