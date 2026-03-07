‘Fake Facebook profile, sextortion threats’: 78-year-old Bengaluru man targeted online, FIR lodged

According to the complaint, the accused initially contacted the elderly man on Facebook. She later shared a WhatsApp number and continued the conversation there.

A 46-year-old homemaker has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru cyber police alleging that her 78-year-old father-in-law was targeted in an online sextortion and blackmail attempt by a woman who befriended him on social media.

According to the complaint, filed on March 3, the accused initially contacted the elderly man on Facebook. She later shared a WhatsApp number and continued the conversation there.

The police said the interaction allegedly began with friendly chats but eventually led to intimate video calls. The accused then reportedly began blackmailing the victim, initially demanding Rs 2 lakh and later increasing the amount.

The complainant further alleged that the accused also created a fake Instagram account impersonating the victim. Family members were reportedly added to the account, and the accused allegedly threatened the victim that she would circulate private photos and videos to defame him.