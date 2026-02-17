How fake cops tied Bengaluru realtor, wife and fled with Rs 20 lakh and 500 g of gold

The police urged citizens to verify identities and be cautious while allowing anyone into their homes. (Source: File/ Representational)

Two armed men posing as police personnel barged into the house of a realtor at BEL Layout in Bengaluru’s Byadarahalli on Monday afternoon and made away with Rs 20 lakh, along with gold ornaments of nearly 500 g, the police said.

The incident occurred when Hombale Gowda, 53, was at home with his wife Mangalamma and their two-and-a-half-year-old grandson. According to the complaint, the men claimed to be police officers from Yelahanka. One of them was dressed in a sub-inspector uniform and carried a diary, while the other had a bag resembling those used by crime branch personnel.

The accused allegedly brandished a gun and a knife, threatening the couple, and tied both Hombale Gowda and his wife with tape. They ransacked the couple’s bedroom, taking Rs 20 lakh and about 500 g of gold jewellery. Reports said Gowda pleaded with the robbers to spare his wife’s mangalya (sacred wedding chain) and they left it behind.