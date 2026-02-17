How fake cops tied Bengaluru realtor, wife and fled with Rs 20 lakh and 500 g of gold

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two armed men posing as police personnel barged into the house of a realtor at BEL Layout in Bengaluru’s Byadarahalli on Monday afternoon and made away with Rs 20 lakh, along with gold ornaments of nearly 500 g, the police said.
The incident occurred when Hombale Gowda, 53, was at home with his wife Mangalamma and their two-and-a-half-year-old grandson. According to the complaint, the men claimed to be police officers from Yelahanka. One of them was dressed in a sub-inspector uniform and carried a diary, while the other had a bag resembling those used by crime branch personnel.
The accused allegedly brandished a gun and a knife, threatening the couple, and tied both Hombale Gowda and his wife with tape. They ransacked the couple’s bedroom, taking Rs 20 lakh and about 500 g of gold jewellery. Reports said Gowda pleaded with the robbers to spare his wife’s mangalya (sacred wedding chain) and they left it behind.
Before fleeing, however, the men also snatched the couple’s mobile phones and took away the digital video recorder of CCTV cameras to prevent identification, according to the complaint.
Gowda later managed to free himself, alerted neighbours, and informed the police.
Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Nagesh, inspected the crime scene. A case has been registered at the Byadarahalli police station.
Commenting on the investigation, Nagesh said, “Efforts are on, and we expect to make progress soon. We are pursuing all leads to apprehend the accused.”
The police urged citizens to verify identities and be cautious while allowing anyone into their homes.
Further investigations are underway, they added.
