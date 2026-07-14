‘My boss’ll talk to you’: Kidnapper poses as Bengaluru cop before investigator

The Bengaluru police said all the five men are habitual offenders. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru police said Tuesday that they arrested five habitual offenders for posing as CCB officers, kidnapping a 25-year-old gym trainer, and demanding Rs 5 lakh by threatening to implicate him in a narcotics case.

When a CCB officer contacted one of the suspects over the phone during the investigation, the suspect allegedly continued to impersonate a CCB officer and said, “My boss will talk to you,” not realising he was speaking to an actual officer.

The police identified the victim as Mithul, 25, a resident of JP Nagar. On June 19, the suspects intercepted him while he was travelling in an autorickshaw. They claimed to be CCB officers, asked him to get down, and forced him into a car.