Fake cancer drugs supplied to more than 90 Bengaluru hospitals, pharmacy owner arrested

Acting on leads from an earlier case, the SIT and Drugs Control Department had raided Krupa Healthcare near Minerva Circle and seized a large stock of suspected counterfeit medicines. (Representative Image)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bengaluru police and the Drugs Control Department have uncovered a suspected large-scale counterfeit medicine racket in Bengaluru.

The police said on Saturday that they have arrested the owner of a pharmacy, Veeresh Kumar Jain, allegedly involved in supplying suspected fake medicines to hospitals and clinics in the city as part of the probe.

Acting on leads from an earlier case, the SIT and Drugs Control Department had raided Krupa Healthcare near Minerva Circle and seized a large stock of suspected counterfeit medicines.

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Investigators suspect the network supplied counterfeit cancer drugs, other life-saving medicines and ICU injections to more than 90 hospitals and clinics in Bengaluru, allegedly offering them at discounts of around 50 per cent.