Faction supporting Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to meet BJP high command demanding expulsion of detractors

A section of BJP MLAs from Karnataka said it would approach the national leadership and seek the removal of those legislators who are giving statements against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister’s political secretary M P Renukacharya on Thursday said the party MLAs will meet the high command in Delhi and demand the expulsion of the detractors. “Is Yediyurappa a ready-made food? He built and nurtured this party and criticising Yediyurappa is the same as criticising the BJP,” he said.

“Yediyurappa is not involved in any corruption or anything. We are warning that making repeated statements embarrassing Yediyurappa is not right. As the Lok Sabha session starts, we will meet national leaders and demand for expulsion of those making statements and creating confusion, as it is hampering the party’s image,” he added.

This comes in the wake of a few BJP legislators continuously attacking Yediyurappa and his family over the misuse of powers for personal gain.

Recently disgruntled BJP leaders like Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar and MLC A H Vishwanath openly asked for a change of leadership in the state and asked Yediyurappa to resign.

Renukacharya challenged those questioning Yediyurappa’s leadership to resign from the MLA post and then contest the election fresh. “Those who are making statements against him (Yediyurappa) daily, we will release documents of corruption and scams against them,” he said.