Bengaluru: Man undergoes 16 surgeries in six months to remove 8 kg tumour from face

Several teams of doctors have come together at a Bengaluru hospital to help a 31-year-old man get rid of a tumour weighing 8 kg from the right side of his face.

The cost of the treatment was Rs 72.73 lakh and most of it was crowdfunded.

Manbodh Bagh, who hails from Titilagarh in Odisha, had been suffering from a rare condition called plexiform neurofibroma, a benign tumor of peripheral nerves since childhood. As a result of this condition, he developed a tumor on his face, and it grew as he aged.

According to doctors who admitted him for treatment at Aster CMI Hospital in the city, Bagh had faced humiliation from several people due to his looks and had visited multiple hospitals earlier for partial resection of the tumour.

“However, he was denied surgery as his chance of survival was bleak if they had gone ahead with his surgery due to the risk of torrential bleeding. At a major hospital in Odisha, his case was reviewed, surgery was attempted and was later abandoned due to uncontrolled bleeding,” they noted while evaluating and accpeting the case.

The patient then underwent 16 different surgical procedures in six months as experts from neurosurgery, plastic surgery, oncology, ENT, neuro-anaesthesia, and ophthalmology among other departments worked in tandem to ensure it was removed safely.

“Bagh came to us with a prodigious tumor extending from his head till the neck. After undergoing unsuccessful debulking surgeries, his tumor was deemed inoperable. His CT scan also showed his facial bones were destroyed by the tumor. Dealing with such highly complex cases often requires different modalities of treatment and a multi-disciplinary approach. So, the team carefully evaluated the case and provided a seamless approach to the treatment. During the surgery, to minimise the bleeding, we planned for preop tumor embolisation,” Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, lead consultant – neurosurgery & chief of neurosciences at the hospital, said.

The team was able to remove the tumor and restore the facial bone. “With his CT scans data, a 3D printed skull model of his face was made to assess the extent of the tumor and designed excision plan and reconstruction,” Dr Sathish M S Vasishta, consultant – craniomaxillofacial surgery, explained.

Once the tumour was removed, a team led by Dr Madhusudan G, lead and senior consultant – plastic surgery, facilitated a reconstruction surgery after 48 hours.

“Most of his facial skin had to be removed as the tumor was densely adherent, resulting in a large composite skin and soft tissue defect over the entire right half of the face. Reconstruction of such large defects which need microsurgical tissue transfer was challenging due to preoperative embolisation,” Dr Madhusudan noted.

The surgery was crowdfunded by more than 8,700 donors across the globe, Anoj Viswanathan Co-founder and President of Milaap, a crowdfunding portal, said. “The timely updates posted on the fundraiser page helped the donors stay connected with him throughout his recovery journey. This has made a profound impact on not only Bagh’s life but has also given hope to many such people suffering from rare diseases,” he said.