From extortion to returning favours: How cops helped each other to rig PSI recruitment exam

The probe into the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam has revealed that an extortion racket within the system helped organise the rigging of the examination results which in turn aided many to pass the examination.

The Jnana Jyothi English Medium School in Kalaburagi was one of the 92 examination centres for the PSI recruitment exam held on October 3, 2021, and seven candidates who wrote the exam in this school have been arrested by the CID. The CID filed a chargesheet into the exam fraud at a local court in the district on July 5.

The probe has found out that Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Lingasugur sub-division Mallikarjuna and influential contractor R D Patil hatched the plan to extort money. Mallikarjuna, a friend of Patil, asked for Rs 10 lakh from the latter who said since he is building a house, he is unable to provide so much money. However, Patil gave Mallikarjuna a plan and asked him to blackmail assistant engineer of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited Manjunath Melakundi.

Melakundi had played a crucial role in getting aspirants to pass through illegal means. Mallikarjuna approached Melakundi and threatened to take action against him by saying that he is aware of the irregularities that took place at Jnana Jyothi English Medium School. In a WhatsApp call, Mallikarjuna demanded Rs 80 lakh to shut the case. Melakundi paid Rs 10 lakh as advance on the same day and promised to pay the rest later.

The investigation also revealed that Patil had approached Vaijanath Kalyani Revoor, an assistant commandant in the Karnataka State Reserve Police, and asked him to help some of the aspirants by allowing Bluetooth devices inside the exam centre. Patil knew that Revoor was friends with police inspector with the finger print section Anand Methri, who was deputed for security at the Jnana Jyothi English Medium School. Earlier, Vaijanath, who was building a house, had got free sand from Patil.

Anand, who was supposed to check the biometric of the aspirants attending the examination, allowed Afzalpur Congress MLA M Y Patil’s gunman Hayyali Desai and aspirants Vishal and N V Sunil with Bluetooth devices. Also, after the examination hours, Anand and the other staff members provided security to five aspirants to fill up the OMR sheets illegally.

Rudragowda, who worked as the assistant head constable in the City Armed Reserve, was deployed for examination duty at Jnana Jyothi English Medium School. In 2015, when Rudragowda’s wife had delivered a baby, it needed blood and Hayyali Desai had then donated his blood. This act built a good relationship. In September 2021, Desai met Rudragowda and informed him that they are rigging the examination and asked him to allow Bluetooth devices and in return, said he would pay him Rs 30 lakh. Rudragowda helped him to do so.