Extortion case: Anticipatory bail plea of private Kannada channel MD-editor rejected

B S Yediyurappa

A local court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by the managing director-editor of a private Kannada television channel, which aired a series of allegations of corruption against the family of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and who is accused in a case of extortion filed by one of the sources for the investigative stories.

The anticipatory bail plea filed by Rakesh Shetty, MD and editor of Power TV channel, in connection with an extortion case filed by the director of a private construction firm was rejected by the 62nd additional city civil and sessions judge citing the existence of three previous cognizable offences against Shetty.

Bengaluru Police has been looking for Shetty since September 28, when searches were conducted at the offices of the channel and the homes of the MD-Editor and a principal editor of the channel, Rahman Hassan.

The Central Crime Branch began investigating the channel after Chandrakanth Ramalingam, a director in Ramalingam Construction Company Limited, filed a complaint on September 24 alleging that the MD of the channel coerced him into saying that he made payments to “political persons” and secretly recorded the conversations.

The police case was registered after the channel in a series of broadcasts alleged that members of Yediyurappa’s family were involved in corruption.

