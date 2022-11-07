scorecardresearch
No external injuries on 9-year-old girl who died in Bengaluru school: Preliminary forensic report

The police in north Bengaluru took up a case of unnatural death after Class 4 student Nishita collapsed at RD International School in East Jalahalli at around 1.30 pm on Friday and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Gangammagudi police in north Bengaluru took up a case of unnatural death after Nishita, who studied in Class 4, collapsed in her classroom.

A preliminary forensic report on the death of a nine-year-old student at a school in north Bengaluru has revealed no signs of external injuries on the girl’s body, even as further forensic reports are awaited, police sources said.

“Preliminary forensic report does not indicate any external injuries. A cardiac arrest could be the cause of death. Histopathology and forensic reports are still awaited. A final forensic conclusion will be available only after all the tests are done,” a police official said.

The Gangammagudi police in north Bengaluru took up a case of unnatural death after Nishita, who studied in Class 4, collapsed in her classroom at RD International School in East Jalahalli at around 1.30 pm on Friday. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival. A post-mortem was subsequently conducted at another hospital.

The child’s father N Nagendra soon filed a complaint stating that the death had occurred under suspicious circumstances and alleged that the child feared punishment in class. Nishita’s parents expressed apprehensions that their child may have died while students were being punished at the school.

